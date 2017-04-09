Children of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner perform for Chinese president
This is not the first time the Trumps have showed off Arabella's Mandarin-speaking skills in what many believe is the American first family's soft approach in their attempt to win China's favour. Peng Liyuan , wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump , applaud to a performance by students during their visit to the Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, the United States, April 7, 2017 .
