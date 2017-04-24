Changes coming to Dowtown West Palm Beach
"Over the last 20 years, this whole area has changed so much," said Ken Tuma with Urban Design Kilday Studios. Mayor Jeri Muoio said city officials are looking into moving the Publix on Rosemary Ave. across the street to make room for more office and residential space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Menendez con...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|20 hr
|Matt
|9
|Donald Trump has 'dangerous mental illness' - s...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|5
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Apr 27
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Apr 26
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC