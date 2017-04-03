Calvin Weatherspoon v. State of Florida
Ira D. Karmelin, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Celia A. Terenzio, Bureau Chief, and Don M. Rogers, Assistant Attorney General, West Palm Beach, Florida, for Respondent The issue before this Court is whether the State is entitled to a jury instruction and to argue to the jury the statutory crime of attempted felony murder under section 782.051, Florida Statutes , when the State charges only attempted murder and does not charge or allege the elements of attempted felony murder in the charging document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Orwell
|17
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|8
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|Craig
|72
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
|PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
|Mar 30
|SLLPT
|1
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC