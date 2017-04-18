Brightline rolling closer to completion
Brightline officials were in Palm Beach County to accept the "Business of the Year" Award by the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. "We are confident it's going to stimulate a lot of activity and development along the corridor," said CEO Dave Howard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "Real" Shiny Sheet: Palm Beach
|Apr 20
|Save the Children
|8
|Review: Mennitto Associates (Sep '14)
|Apr 19
|Mennitto
|2
|FIANALLY Getting Rid of the Diseased Hookers (Feb '15)
|Apr 17
|Victoriaa (Kentucky)
|6
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|How much do Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago trips c...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC