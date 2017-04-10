Boynton still bringing in money from shut-off red light cameras
Red light cameras are used at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach, June 11, 2013. Boynton Beach stopped giving out red light camera tickets in January but there are still more than 5,000 citations that haven't been closed out, said Jim Cherof, the city's attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|59 min
|Go Blue Forever
|73
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Apr 6
|Orwell
|17
|West Palm Beach Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|8
|Gen. Mike Flynn
|Apr 1
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC