Boynton still bringing in money from shut-off red light cameras

13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Red light cameras are used at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach, June 11, 2013. Boynton Beach stopped giving out red light camera tickets in January but there are still more than 5,000 citations that haven't been closed out, said Jim Cherof, the city's attorney.

