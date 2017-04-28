Bioclimatic domes' for West Palm's waterfront?
West Palm's waterfront redesign competition has been won by Ecosistema Urbano, with a proposal that includes what could be the first public "bioclimatic domes" in the U.S. adorned with hanging gardens, the Van Alen Institute and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency announced Thursday. The domes create climatically comfortable spaces 365 days a year, thereby supporting a more socially cohesive city, according to the proposal.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Palm Beach man accused of molesting 2 girls
|Thu
|25or6to4
|1
|Jury deliberating in eye doctor's $105M Medicar...
|Wed
|RustyS
|1
|I'm new to town
|Apr 25
|The Judge
|2
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Craig
|74
|Casey Anthony
|Apr 14
|God bless thebaby
|1
|White House adviser Steve Bannon is pictured at...
|Apr 14
|Death on 2 Legs
|28
