Bioclimatic domes' for West Palm's waterfront?

West Palm's waterfront redesign competition has been won by Ecosistema Urbano, with a proposal that includes what could be the first public "bioclimatic domes" in the U.S. adorned with hanging gardens, the Van Alen Institute and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency announced Thursday. The domes create climatically comfortable spaces 365 days a year, thereby supporting a more socially cohesive city, according to the proposal.

