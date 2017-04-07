'Bak' to school for first ladies Melania and Peng Liyuan
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and China's Madame Peng Liyuan are treated to music and visual arts during a visit to Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rough Cut .
