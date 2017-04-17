Arty Falk Golf Classic to benefit career programs at Gardens High

Hannah Carlo, far right, a senior in the Palm Beach Gardens High School Medical Magnet Program, instructs Madison Waite, left kneeling, of Royal Palm Beach, and Edwin Jimenez, center kneeling, of West Palm Beach, in Hands-Only CPR during the county wide "Hands-Only CPR Day" at West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Station #2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, February 9, 2013. Seventeen city and Palm Beach County fire rescue stations participated in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.