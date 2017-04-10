After 20 Years as Fugitive, Ex-Hunton Partner Arrested in Florida
He was not quite James "Whitey" Bulger , but federal prosecutors in Boston announced Friday the arrest in Florida of Scott Wolas, a disbarred lawyer accused of perpetrating a $1.5 million real estate investment fraud in Massachusetts. Wolas, booted from Hunton & Williams' partnership in 1995, had reportedly used numerous aliases to remain on the run for nearly two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Drama Jane
|34
|What happened to Josh Ghrayeb
|Mon
|Shelly Lyman
|1
|Mexico to grant residency to 588 stranded Cubans
|Apr 8
|tomin cali
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|29
|How Dr Kristin M Tolbert, Uses to the Courts, ... (Aug '15)
|Apr 7
|Parent of Abducted
|17
|Rush and Forbin
|Apr 7
|Smelly
|5
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Apr 6
|Orwell
|17
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC