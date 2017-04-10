After 20 Years as Fugitive, Ex-Hunton...

After 20 Years as Fugitive, Ex-Hunton Partner Arrested in Florida

He was not quite James "Whitey" Bulger , but federal prosecutors in Boston announced Friday the arrest in Florida of Scott Wolas, a disbarred lawyer accused of perpetrating a $1.5 million real estate investment fraud in Massachusetts. Wolas, booted from Hunton & Williams' partnership in 1995, had reportedly used numerous aliases to remain on the run for nearly two decades.

