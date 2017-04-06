5 things you need to know Thursday

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oEbwGb President Trump during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' swearing-in ceremony at the White House in Washington on Feb. 9 and Chinese President Xi Jinping after signing a bilateral treaty with Czech President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic on March 26, 2016. There may be smiles and warm greetings when President Trump hosts China's Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago Club for a two-day summit Thursday, but the issues facing the two countries are "very difficult," Trump warned in a tweet last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.