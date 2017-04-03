2 Guilty in Florida Terrorism Sting, ...

2 Guilty in Florida Terrorism Sting, 1 Set for October Trial

Two South Florida men who authorities say had sought to join the Islamic State extremist group overseas have pleaded guilty in an FBI terrorism sting operation. A third man is set for trial in October.

