2 dead following crash on Florida's Turnpike
Two men are dead following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a parked utility truck on Florida's Turnpike. The Palm Beach Post reports that 68-year-old Ronald Cook died at the scene Thursday morning, and 41-year-old Rodolfo Gonzalez Jr. died a short time later at a West Palm Beach hospital.
