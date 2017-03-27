Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; '...

Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' boyfriend charged

There are 2 comments on the PennLive.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' boyfriend charged. In it, PennLive.com reports that:

A young couple from Bradford County, Pa., who moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, apparently didn't find a happy ending in the Sunshine State. Brooke Preston, 21, was found dead under a blanket in her home Saturday morning, and her boyfriend, Randy Allen Herman Jr., 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in her killing and jailed According to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper in Florida and WNEP-TV , Herman allegedly called 911 Saturday morning and said, "Someone's been murdered."

wyalusing123

State College, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
This story is incorrect. They were not a couple and were not romantically involved. Please take the time to find out the facts of a devastating story before posting incorrect details. Please edit this story or take it down.
getitright

Montrose, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
I cannot believe such an article has been posted without fact checking!!! I agree that this should be taken down. This family is going through enough and they do not need false news stories being put out there like this. They did not move there together and they were not a couple. I find this article very distasteful and disrespectful to a beautiful young girl that was taken to soon from us, her family and her real boyfriend!!
