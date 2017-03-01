'We're going broke': West Palm Beach business...

'We're going broke': West Palm Beach ...

Residents and business owners in West Palm Beach complained over the weekend that President Donald Trump's frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort are making their lives miserable. NBC News reported that Trump's weekend visits were not only expensive for the taxpayer, but the safety measure implemented by the Secret Service are also costing local business owners big.

