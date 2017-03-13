Wash. Post: Foreign Leaders Itching to Get In Trump's Inner Circle

Trump has had about 100 phone calls with foreign leaders since he won the election on Nov. 8 and has also hosted several prime ministers at the White House, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May. Abe, who enlisted the help of psychological experts to understand Trump, played 27 rounds of golf with the president last month in West Palm Beach. Trump told May he wanted their relationship to be stronger than the one forged between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

