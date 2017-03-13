Wash. Post: Foreign Leaders Itching to Get In Trump's Inner Circle
Trump has had about 100 phone calls with foreign leaders since he won the election on Nov. 8 and has also hosted several prime ministers at the White House, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May. Abe, who enlisted the help of psychological experts to understand Trump, played 27 rounds of golf with the president last month in West Palm Beach. Trump told May he wanted their relationship to be stronger than the one forged between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|18 hr
|I am his son
|35
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Sun
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC