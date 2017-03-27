Vets treating dog whose snout was bou...

Vets treating dog whose snout was bound with hair tie

18 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Officials say veterinarians are treating a Yorkshire Terrier mix that was dropped off at Florida animal clinic with its mouth bound tightly with an elastic hair tie. Paws 2 Help founder Eve Van Engel tells the Palm Beach Post that two women dropped the dog named Pixie off at a clinic near West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

