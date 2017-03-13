Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over refusal to put up Trumpa s image
A Veterans Affairs hospital in West Palm beach has refused to put up pictures of President Donald Trump and Secretary David Schulkin, even though they were delivered by a congressman who lost both legs on a deployment to Afghanistan. Republican Congressman Brian Mast showed up Tuesday with fellow veterans in tow at West Palm beach's VA hospital.
