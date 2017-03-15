VA hospital yanks 'inappropriate' portraits of Trump, Shulkin 0:0
Officials at a Florida VA hospital gave President Trump the brush-off - removing a portrait that a local congressman provided of the commander-in-chief. Rep. Brian Mast, who helped hang the unofficial portraits of Trump and VA Secretary David Shulkin at the medical center in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, said they were promptly removed.
