Two local cities have high home fire risks
According to a national analysis, West Palm Beach and Boca Raton are among the top 100 U.S. cities with the highest home fire risk. The number one cause of fires in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton are kitchen mishaps and that's pretty standard across the country, but some risky behaviors are setting these two cities apart.
