Two FL Firefighters Hurt, Cat Saved in Residential Fire

Two Palm Beach County firefighters were injured while working a residential fire Monday morning in unincorporated West Palm Beach, according the fire rescue's Twitter account. A cat who was inside the home during the blaze was rescued and reunited with the homeowner, a fire rescue spokesman tweeted.

