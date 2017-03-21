Trump witness in lawsuit stemming from billionaire's sex abuse case
Jeffrey Epstein is shown in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2008. Labour Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta is expected to face questions about an unusual plea deal he oversaw for Epstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|20 min
|Soetoro
|33
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|39 min
|WPB Guy
|14
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC