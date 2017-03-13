Trump makes latest visit to golf club
President Trump visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Saturday, marking his 10th golf course trip over eight weeks as president, according to an NBC News editor. While White House officials reportedly declined to comment on whether the president golfed, a photo posted on social media shows Trump sporting a golf glove, and one White House press aide told reporters that Trump may have "hit a few balls."
