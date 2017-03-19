Trump gets view of divided America from his Mar-a-Lago motorcade
President Donald Trump supporters wave their flags at passers-by near Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, March 19, 2017. On recent Sunday mornings, Gisela Garneau and Isabelle Mogadam set up camp on opposite sides of the Southern Boulevard bridge to Mar-a-Lago.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Sat
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
