Truly Nolen promotes Hicks, Rodas
Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted both Mark Hicks and Robinson Rodas. Hicks, who joined last August as a manager-in-training, will manage the Broward and Palm Beach County Commercial service office in Pompano Beach, Fla.
