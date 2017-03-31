Traffic tips: Flagler, Southern

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Florida Department of Transportation reports that construction begins April 3 on the $93 million replacement of the Southern Boulevard Bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway and Lake Worth Lagoon. The project will at various times affect traffic from Washington Road in West Palm Beach to just west of the A1A traffic circle in Palm Beach, and on Flagler Drive for 400 feet north and south of the Southern Boulevard intersection.

