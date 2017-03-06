This retailer plans to open a new store in West Palm Beach
Shoe Carnival plans to open a new location in the remodeled Westward Shopping Center on Okeechobee Boulevard just west of Congress Avenue. The shoe retailer's sign is up at the plaza and construction on the store in underway.
