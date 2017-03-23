The 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Parade in Lake Worth

Mark Beaumont of Jupiter puts the finishing touches on a sign before taking part in the 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Parade, Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Lake Worth. Damon Higgins / The Palm Beach Post Tayanna Love and Velvet Lenore get set to take part in the 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Parade, Sunday, March 26, 2017 in Lake Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.