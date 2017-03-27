Suspect charged after 2 shot dead in West Palm
A 22-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach. The victims in Wednesday's shooting were identified as Isaiah Hyndman, 21, of West Palm Beach, who died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
