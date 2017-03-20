Students commemorate Holocaust by interviewing survivors

Hungarian Holocaust survivor Sandor Tambor shows images of his family and friends to Meyer Academy teacher Judy Negri and Marni Strauss, Arianna Wigodner and Harrison Stark, eighth-graders at the Palm Beach Gardens K-8 Jewish day school. Hungarian Holocaust survivor Sandor Tambor shows images of his family and friends to Meyer Academy teacher Judy Negri and Marni Strauss, Arianna Wigodner and Harrison Stark, eighth-graders at the Palm Beach Gardens K-8 Jewish day school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.