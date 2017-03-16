State Senate passes Stand Your Ground fix, Congress' health care fix not so much
Greetings from Day 10 of the 60-day legislative session in Tallahassee! That's right, we are one-sixth of the way through this thing. It's about this time that legislators start realizing 60 days can go by pretty fast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC