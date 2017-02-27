State medical board drops wrong-site ...

State medical board drops wrong-site complaints against South Florida surgeon

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An internationally known West Palm Beach orthopedic surgeon has been cleared of any alleged wrongdoing in two administrative complaints involving pediatric patients who had metal plates implanted in the wrong parts of their bodies. The Florida Board of Medicine said allegations that Dr. Dror Paley performed or furthered wrong-site surgeries were groundless because he did not do the procedures being investigated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 2 hr LORD BALFOUR 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) 2 hr TREASON WATCH 4
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 2 hr INDICT DUI GORKA 424
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 2 hr yidfellas v USA 24
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... 2 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... 10 hr spytheweb 6
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Mar 1 NO SWEAT 4
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 04 at 3:16AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC