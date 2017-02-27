State medical board drops wrong-site complaints against South Florida surgeon
An internationally known West Palm Beach orthopedic surgeon has been cleared of any alleged wrongdoing in two administrative complaints involving pediatric patients who had metal plates implanted in the wrong parts of their bodies. The Florida Board of Medicine said allegations that Dr. Dror Paley performed or furthered wrong-site surgeries were groundless because he did not do the procedures being investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|2 hr
|LORD BALFOUR
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|2 hr
|TREASON WATCH
|4
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|INDICT DUI GORKA
|424
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|2 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|How one family highlights the complex issue of ...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Mar 1
|NO SWEAT
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC