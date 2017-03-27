StandWithUs has celebration in West P...

StandWithUs has celebration in West Palm Beach

Student honorees, from left, Dana Shefet, Jack Steinberg and Emily Gerstein with StandWithUs officials Lauren Feibelman, bottom left, Rayna Exelbierd, bottom right, Roz Rothstein, top center, and Ron Krudo, top right, as well as keynote speaker Sharren Haskel, top left, at the SWU Leaders of Tomorrow celebration in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. Student honorees, from left, Dana Shefet, Jack Steinberg and Emily Gerstein with StandWithUs officials Lauren Feibelman, bottom left, Rayna Exelbierd, bottom right, Roz Rothstein, top center, and Ron Krudo, top right, as well as keynote speaker Sharren Haskel, top left, at the SWU Leaders of Tomorrow celebration in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. The Southeast Region of StandWithUs, the Israel education organization, had its first Leaders of Tomorrow celebration at the EmKo Art Center in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. The event ... (more)

