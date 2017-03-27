StandWithUs has celebration in West Palm Beach
Student honorees, from left, Dana Shefet, Jack Steinberg and Emily Gerstein with StandWithUs officials Lauren Feibelman, bottom left, Rayna Exelbierd, bottom right, Roz Rothstein, top center, and Ron Krudo, top right, as well as keynote speaker Sharren Haskel, top left, at the SWU Leaders of Tomorrow celebration in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. Student honorees, from left, Dana Shefet, Jack Steinberg and Emily Gerstein with StandWithUs officials Lauren Feibelman, bottom left, Rayna Exelbierd, bottom right, Roz Rothstein, top center, and Ron Krudo, top right, as well as keynote speaker Sharren Haskel, top left, at the SWU Leaders of Tomorrow celebration in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. The Southeast Region of StandWithUs, the Israel education organization, had its first Leaders of Tomorrow celebration at the EmKo Art Center in West Palm Beach on Sunday, March 12. The event ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|5 hr
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|17 hr
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|52
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
|The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th...
|Mar 22
|Palm Beach Pedi S...
|1
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC