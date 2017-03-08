Southern Blvd. Bridge replacement project
The bridge that arcs over the Intracoastal Waterway and hugs the side of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate will be under construction soon, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The Southern Boulevard Bridge, also known as SR 80, connects West Palm Beach and Palm Beach.
