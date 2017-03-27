Sex while driving kills woman, husban...

Sex while driving kills woman, husband gets DUI

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after his wife died in a crash while the couple was having sex and he was driving while intoxicated.

