See Inside a Construction-Theme Museum Gala
Construction isn't the most glamorous industry, but an art museum gala recently used it as inspiration to host an eye-popping gala. The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, hosted its annual gala on February 4 to celebrate a year of construction on its future West Wing, a 42,000-square-foot project designed by Foster & Partners.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|10 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
