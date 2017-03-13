Security drill Monday at Port of Palm...

Security drill Monday at Port of Palm Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The public is urged not to be alarmed if they see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Signs have been posted to alert the public there is a drill beginning at 7 a.m. and not to be alarmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) 35 min Industrial Disease 12
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) 7 hr I am his son 35
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Sun Visitor 67 425
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Sun GO FUND ME 5
Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15) Mar 11 Tolbert s Victim 54
trump is upset obama did not do it Mar 9 Mark-Acreage 2
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC