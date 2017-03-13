Security drill Monday at Port of Palm Beach
The public is urged not to be alarmed if they see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Signs have been posted to alert the public there is a drill beginning at 7 a.m. and not to be alarmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|35 min
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|I am his son
|35
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Sun
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC