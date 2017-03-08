RSNO tours US for first time in 35 years
The orchestra, along with violinist Nicola Benedetti, will perform eight concerts at seven venues across the state of Florida, beginning on Monday. But the RSNO believes it will build its profile and encourage sales of the 200-plus recordings it has made over the past few decades.
