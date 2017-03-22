Protests on the eve of vote to repeal...

Protests on the eve of vote to repeal ACA

15 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

About a dozen people came together on Wednesday afternoon on Flagler Drive to protest the new healthcare bill presented by the Trump administration. "My sister is 63-years-old, recently medically disabled," said Kate Goldberg from West Palm Beach at the protest.

