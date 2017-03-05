Presidential golf tracker: Obama 333,...

Presidential golf tracker: Obama 333, Trump 7

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

After igniting a firestorm on Twitter early Saturday by accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones, President Donald Trump spent more than 3A1 2 hours at his Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The White House said the president was conducting meetings, taking phone calls and that he "might hit a few balls" while visiting the Jim Fazio-designed golf course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia Sun Bounty Hunter 3
trump is upset obama did not do it Sat trump got nightmares 1
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Sat TREASON WATCH 4
News The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection... Sat USS LIBERTY 2
News How one family highlights the complex issue of ... Sat spytheweb 6
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) Mar 1 NO SWEAT 4
News Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11) Feb 17 Guest 10
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at March 06 at 3:14AM EST

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC