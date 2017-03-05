Presidential golf tracker: Obama 333, Trump 7
After igniting a firestorm on Twitter early Saturday by accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones, President Donald Trump spent more than 3A1 2 hours at his Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The White House said the president was conducting meetings, taking phone calls and that he "might hit a few balls" while visiting the Jim Fazio-designed golf course.
