President Trump, you might want to attend this one

The Florida Department of Transportation and its project partners will host a preconstruction open house for the upcoming Southern Boulevard/State Road 80 Bridge Replacement Project on March 15. The meeting, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will take place at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Cultural Center, 110 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. Attendees will have the opportunity to review renderings of the new drawbridge, the construction plans and traffic control plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.