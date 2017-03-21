Pregnant Woman Killed By Police Used As Shield By 'Coward' Boyfriend: Cops
A young pregnant woman killed in a shootout between a suspected drug dealer and Florida police died by gunfire from officers, not the suspect, according to officials. "Unfortunately, one of the rounds fired by a swat team member struck an innocent person that Andrew Coffee IV cowardly was using as protection ... while firing on law enforcement officers," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said.
