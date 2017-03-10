Port of Palm Beach to conduct massive security training exercises Monday...
If you're driving by the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach on Monday and notice a lot of commotion, such as protesters, hundreds of law enforcement personnel, and maybe even what appears to be a bus being hijacked, fear not. It's only an exercise.
