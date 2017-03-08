Police post $5,000 reward for tips on...

Police post $5,000 reward for tips on 2013 unsolved murder

Nearly four years after Jordan Foreman was shot dead on 38th Street, city police announced a $5,000 reward for tips in his murder. Police said Friday the reward would be offered to those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

