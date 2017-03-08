Poet's Notebook: My poem, "Mr. Heron" followed by comments
We are visiting Shirley's father in West Palm Beach. We were on the long boardwalk that stretches from the nature center to the beach when we stopped to watch a heron standing in the tidal river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|18 hr
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Sat
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
|trump is upset obama did not do it
|Mar 9
|Mark-Acreage
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC