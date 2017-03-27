Petition Calls for Melania Trump to M...

Petition Calls for Melania Trump to Move or Pay Security Costs

First lady Melania Trump walks from Air Force One after arriving with President Donald Trump and their son, Barron, at the Palm Beach International Airport, March 17, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Florida. More than 200,000 people have signed an online petition calling for U.S. first lady Melania Trump to leave New York City and move into the White House or pay the cost of protecting her in the Trump Tower.

