Pence's strange claim that selling he...

Pence's strange claim that selling health insurance across...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events "Under President Trump's leadership, we're actually also going to finally allow Americans to purchase health insurance across state lines - the way you buy life insurance, the way you buy car insurance." - Vice President Pence, speech in Louisville , March 12, 2017 "Who could be against allowing insurance to be sold over state lines? It's something that you can do [with] your car insurance."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... 51 min getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... 12 hr Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 52
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
The Palm Beach County Clerks 5th Column, and Th... Mar 22 Palm Beach Pedi S... 1
News Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es... Mar 22 WPB Guy 14
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC