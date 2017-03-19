Pence tries to sell GOP healthcare bill to Florida conservatives
Vice President Mike Pence visited Florida on Saturday to shore up support for the GOP healthcare bill among his party's base. In a speech to small business owners and Republican lawmakers at a paper plant in Jacksonville, Pence emphasized the flexibility the bill offers state governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Sat
|FL native
|33
|Veterans fight West Palm Beach VA hospital over...
|Mar 17
|JohnD
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Mar 13
|Industrial Disease
|12
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mar 12
|Visitor 67
|425
|Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia
|Mar 12
|GO FUND ME
|5
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert Divorce? (May '15)
|Mar 11
|Tolbert s Victim
|54
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC