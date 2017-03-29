PBC school choice acceptance emails g...

PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The prized tickets into Palm Beach County's school choice programs will go out via email Friday, April 1 beginning at 4 p.m. About 21,000 students applied for those seats, and just over half of them will land a seat in their first or second choice. The district has more than 300 programs in its elementary, middle and high schools and only 11,500 seats are available in the fall of 2017, said school choice director Pete Licata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) Mon dogandie 14
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... Mar 27 getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... Mar 26 Mary M 1
News Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ... Mar 23 fingers mcgurke 51
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 23 Cleveland Ohio 37
Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption Mar 23 Filth in Blue 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Oakland
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC