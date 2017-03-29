PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday
The prized tickets into Palm Beach County's school choice programs will go out via email Friday, April 1 beginning at 4 p.m. About 21,000 students applied for those seats, and just over half of them will land a seat in their first or second choice. The district has more than 300 programs in its elementary, middle and high schools and only 11,500 seats are available in the fall of 2017, said school choice director Pete Licata.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|dogandie
|14
|Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou...
|Mar 27
|JULIO
|1
|Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo...
|Mar 27
|getitright
|2
|New Lake Worth community center for recovering ...
|Mar 26
|Mary M
|1
|Poll: President Trump's approval rating hits a ...
|Mar 23
|fingers mcgurke
|51
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Palm Beach Gardens Police Corruption
|Mar 23
|Filth in Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC