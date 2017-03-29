PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday

The prized tickets into Palm Beach County's school choice programs will go out via email Friday, April 1 beginning at 4 p.m. About 21,000 students applied for those seats, and just over half of them will land a seat in their first or second choice. The district has more than 300 programs in its elementary, middle and high schools and only 11,500 seats are available in the fall of 2017, said school choice director Pete Licata.

