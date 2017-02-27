Parables and Upliftv Interviews Renowned Christian Personalities at NRB
Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring content, and Upliftv, the faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries, as well as a variety of ministries, are present at the NRB International Christian Media Convention Proclaim 17. During the convention, Parables and Upliftv are conducting uplifting and motivational interviews to well-known Christian personalities, ministers and authors. These sit-down conversations, hosted by Christian singer Tony LeBron, are focused on the latest projects and future plans of each guest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|4 hr
|NO SWEAT
|4
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC