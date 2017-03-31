NuMedCare: 9 get prison in huge $172M...

NuMedCare: 9 get prison in huge $172M Palm Beach Co. insurance scheme

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Nine people received sentences up to 15 years in a "massive" $175 million fraud scheme based in Palm Beach County that paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and misled insurers about cream medications costing up to $31,000 a tube, U.S. prosecutors said Friday. U.S. District Judge Daniel T. K. Hurley imposed the following sentences: Clifford Carroll , 36, of Boca Raton, 180 months' imprisonment; Todd Stephens , 52, of West Palm Beach, 120 months; Joel McDermott , 41, of Boca Raton, 72 months; Michael Kenna , 30, of Delray Beach, 60 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Rosemarie Scher - 15thcircuit "approves... 2 hr Northern Migration 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) 5 hr JULIO 28
Local Attorney, Fears Judge Howard Coates Woul... (Sep '15) 14 hr Deadly PBC 15
News PBC school choice acceptance emails go out Friday 23 hr SLLPT 1
News Florida Mom Arrested After Making Up Story Abou... Mar 27 JULIO 1
News Woman from Pa. murdered in Florida; 'bloody' bo... Mar 27 getitright 2
News New Lake Worth community center for recovering ... Mar 26 Mary M 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC